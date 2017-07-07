Man tries to steal Lt Colonel’s BMW, flees after getting stuck in heavy traffic

A 25-year-old man’s bid to make off with a Lieutenant Colonel’s BMW went awry after he got stuck in a traffic snarl in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area.

According to police, the officer, Pinaki Bani, had posted an advertisement to sell his Maruti Zen on an online portal. Around 9.40 pm on Wednesday, the accused, Ram Lal, posed as a customer and came to meet the officer at the Army Officers’ Mess.

Police said the men went to a pub for a drink. Lal then lured Bani into selling another car — a BMW. Police said initially the officer refused. However, the accused insisted on taking the car out for a test drive.

As Bani was helping him out with the car, the accused threw chilli powder at the officer’s face and drove off with the vehicle, police said. Minutes later, however, police said Lal found himself stuck in heavy traffic. He then abandoned the car and fled the spot.

A senior police officer said a search is underway to nab Lal. A team has been sent to his hometown in Gujarat’s Valsad to look for him.

