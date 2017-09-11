Man thrashed for speaking in fluent English in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was thrashed allegedly by five men for speaking with his friend in fluent English while dropping him off at a five-star hotel in Lutyens’ Delhi, police said today. The incident was reported in the early hours on Saturday, they said. Three persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.
According to the police, Varun Gulati, a resident of Noida, had come to the five-star hotel in Connaught Place to drop off his friend Aman in his friend Daksh’s car.
While Gulati was walking back to the hotel after seeing off Daksh, a group of five men, who were inebriated, rounded him up. They asked him why was he speaking in English, they said.
Both the sides got into an argument and the men assaulted Gulati, police said. The assailants fled the spot in a vehicle but the victim managed to note down the number of the vehicle, they said.
On the basis of the number plate, three of the accused were identified and arrested, police said, adding a hunt is on to trace the rest.
For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:55 pmBharat Mata Ki Jai !!! It's a part of lawlessness in the country. Which is by goons who think they have bjp support . Like last years attackers of Kanhaiya . Where is our home minister??Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 10:04 pmConhaiyaa deserved every bit of thrashing. Varun Gulati doesnt deserve this thrashing and is truly a victimReply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:54 pmPut them in jail and teach them English before they get their next pegReply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:49 pmIt is the Hindi speaking people who are not interested in learning other languages other than hindi resort to all types of violence and think that their language is the only one to be spoken and it shows their inferiority complex.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:39 pmHow dare he speak fluently as our leader speaks tuti futi english.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:38 pmArrey bhai, yeh darudiyon ko ab asli Hindi mar-peet toh dikhao.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:31 pmModi's India! Being in software export, I cannot overstate the benefit we Indians derive from being fluent English speakers and how much forex we bring. But these chhaddis want us to go back to medeival times, much like Muslim extremists.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:24 pmUnder saffronized party regime even speaking in English language is also a sin in national capital.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:33 pmYou are a disgrace on humanity for always blaming the wrong stuff ! Delhi CM is Kejariwal !Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:40 pmPlease get law order and Delhi Police under Arvind Kejriwal.
- Sep 11, 2017 at 9:58 pmSorry sir , get your facts right . Ruling party goons are on the prowl , be it cow vigilantism, beef drama, ghar wapsi or lankesh killing
- Load More Comments