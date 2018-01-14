Man suspected of theft ‘tied to a pole and beaten’, dies at hospital

On the suspicion that he was a thief, a man was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by a group of people in outer Delhi’s Bawana. While police intervened and took him to a local hospital, the man succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday in Narela’s Sector 1. Police were alerted by a PCR call, and a team reached the spot. They found the man tied to a pole and a few people surrounding him.

“The team took him to a local hospital. However, his condition started to deteriorate and he was shifted to Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital where he died,” a police officer said.

Police said Jagram had been rounded up by residents on suspicion of committing a theft at a local factory. “They (local residents) claimed that several robberies had been reported in the locality and that Jagram was caught trying to break into a factory,” the officer said.

Jagram lived with his family at a JJ cluster in Narela, police said. While Jagram’s family claimed that he died during the assault, police said a prima facie examination did not reveal external injuries on his body. Police added that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain what caused his death.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. “We are questioning residents and looking into CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the accused,” the officer said.

