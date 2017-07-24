Latest News

Man ‘strangles’ pregnant wife

Police said the husband, who is absconding, suspected her of infidelity.

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly strangled by her husband in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Saturday evening. Police said the husband, who is absconding, suspected her of infidelity. According to police, the deceased, identified as Simran, lived in Bhalswa village with her husband Aashupal and daughter in a rented accommodation.

“The incident came to light on Saturday night when the victim’s brother Gaurav informed police that his sister was found dead inside their home. After receiving the call, police rushed to the spot and found her body,” the officer added. Police said they have launched a search for the accused.

