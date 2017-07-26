Man strangles daughter as she ‘used to beat her mother’

Representational Image Representational Image

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated by her father in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area last week. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, an MBA graduate, was frustrated as she was unable to get a job, and would allegedly beat up her mother regularly.

DCP (southwest) Surendra Kumar said, “We have arrested the accused, Balwan Singh (53), for allegedly killing his daughter as he was fed up with her behaviour. Initial investigation revealed that she used to beat her mother whenever she got agitated.” Police said the woman lived with her parents at Kamakshi apartments in Dwarka’s Sector 6. She had been looking for a job for a while.

“The incident came to light on Friday evening when hospital authorities informed police that a woman had been brought dead to the hospital,” a senior officer said.

After receiving a PCR call, police rushed to the spot and started recording the statement of her parents. Her father, who retired from the Airports Authority of India, first told police that his daughter was depressed and had committed suicide. However, after conducting the post-mortem, police came to know that she had been strangulated. They also found injury marks on her body. “Doctors informed police that she died around eight hours before being brought to the hospital. Police then detained Singh and started questioning him,” the officer said.

The accused initially tried to mislead investigators but broke down after police started questioning his 45-year-old wife. “He told police that they lived in fear and wanted relief from their daughter. They were fed up with her behaviour, which they claimed they had been enduring for over a year. She was allegedly beating her mother on Friday when Singh hit her with a blunt object in a fit of rage. He later strangulated her,” the officer said.

