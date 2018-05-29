Man stabbed to death over his clothes, 4 held in Delhi

Police said Kalu’s body was found in Okhla Phase III on May 23. (Representational) Police said Kalu’s body was found in Okhla Phase III on May 23. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man, who used to dress in woman’s clothing, was stabbed to death by seven men who made fun of his clothes and the way he walked, police said.

Police have arrested four people and detained three juveniles from Okhla in connection with the incident.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused are school dropouts. “The juveniles have been sent to a shelter home. We recovered a Swiss knife used in the murder,” said DCP Biswal.

Police said Kalu’s body was found in Okhla Phase III on May 23. He had stab wounds on his face and head. A team led by SHO (Kalkaji) Ved Prakash and his counterpart from Okhla police station, Mukesh Walia, ascertained his identity.

“He would dress up in a black salwar and wear a ghungroo,” said an officer.

