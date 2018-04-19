Man stabbed to death over bike parking in Badarpur

Police said Ashok alias Sanjay received multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital (Representational image) Police said Ashok alias Sanjay received multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital (Representational image)

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people following a dispute with his neighbour over parking his bike in Badarpur. One person has been arrested, while some others, including a woman, have been detained, police said, adding that a probe is underway.

Police said Ashok alias Sanjay received multiple injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital. The incident took place Tuesday around 10.15 pm in Gautampuri. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We are probing the case from all angles and are verifying the allegations.”

Ashok’s sister told police that the dispute started over parking of his bike in front of the house of the accused. “There was a heated argument between Ashok and his neighbours Anil and Nitin, both brothers, but the situation was brought under control as neighbours intervened. However, Nitin and his brother Mithun came back with one Vishal and started an argument, this time with Ashok’s mother. During the argument, they attacked her with sticks in which her hand was fractured. When Ashok intervened, he was stabbed multiple times,” his sister told police. She told police that her brother was the only breadwinner of the family.

Police, however, said the neighbours had frequent fights over minor issues. “We have detained some people, including a woman, while others are being questioned,” added the officer.

Police said a case of murder has been registered at Badarpur Police Station.

