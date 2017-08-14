Man stabbed to death inside crowded Rajouri Garden mall

Police sources said the incident was caught on CCTV and the attacker has been spotted in the video. (Representational image) Police sources said the incident was caught on CCTV and the attacker has been spotted in the video. (Representational image)

A man was stabbed to death inside a crowded West Gate Mall in Rajouri Garden around 7 pm Sunday, police said.

The man, identified as Sajjan, was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police reached the hospital on receiving information about the incident. “We found that the victim had a punctured heart. The attacker has been identified and efforts are on to arrest him,” said DCP (west) Vijay Kumar.

