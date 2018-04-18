Man stabbed to death in west Delhi, three held

Police later identified the deceased as Raju alias Mamraj and after identifying him, police approached his family members. (Representational Image) Police later identified the deceased as Raju alias Mamraj and after identifying him, police approached his family members. (Representational Image)

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by three persons on Tuesday night in Dwarka area. The deceased was stabbed 27 times and initial investigation has revealed that the murder was the result of an extramarital affair.

According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Aman Kumar alias Rajiv (20), Ashish (21) and Sahil (19). “The incident came to light after police received a PCR call on Tuesday at around 9 pm informing that a body was lying in a pool of blood at Dwarka Sector 7. Police rushed to the spot and victim was taken to hospital where he scummbed to his injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

Police later identified the deceased as Raju alias Mamraj and after identifying him, police approached his family members. “Police later came to know that about the accused and they arrested him after conducting raids. The accused told the the police that they stabbed him multiple times as he was having illicit relation with arrested Aman’s mother. He was constantly harassing them by visiting at home at odd hours and defaming them in the locality,” an officer said.

