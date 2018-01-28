Man stabbed inside Govindpuri park in Delhi

On January 13, civil engineering student Naresh was stabbed multiple times by three men, who snatched his friend’s phone and tried to steal his. On January 13, civil engineering student Naresh was stabbed multiple times by three men, who snatched his friend’s phone and tried to steal his.

Barely two weeks after a civil engineering student was stabbed to death inside Govindpuri’s Monkey Park while resisting a snatching bid, a labourer collecting wood was attacked by two men inside the park on Wednesday, police said.

Police said a head constable who was patrolling the area heard the man’s cries for help and rushed to the spot. He nabbed one of the accused following a brief scuffle. According to police, the accused, Biku, is a resident of Sarita Vihar. Police are on the lookout for the other accused, who they said lives nearby. The labourer, Sanjay Kumar lives near Batra hospital and is a native of Madhya Pradesh.

On the day of the incident, Kumar had entered Monkey Park to collect some wood for a bonfire. As soon as he entered the park’s forested area, he was approached by the two men, wielding knives. They tried to steal his belongings but Kumar put up a fight. “He suffered serious cuts. Hearing his shouts for help, head constable Ram Avtar, who was on his regular patrolling duty near Majedia Hospital, rushed to his aid,” a police officer said.

The accused tried to flee, but Avtar managed to apprehend one of them. The other accused has been identified as Mithun, police said. On January 13, civil engineering student Naresh was stabbed multiple times by three men, who snatched his friend’s phone and tried to steal his. A visit to the spot had shown that there were no functional mast lights inside the park and only two security guards were manning the premises. The park also has multiple exit points due to a broken boundary wall.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App