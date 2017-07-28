Man, son shot dead after scuffle over cooler at eatery

Eyewitnesses told police that the four caused massive panic when they first opened fire. (Representational Image) Eyewitnesses told police that the four caused massive panic when they first opened fire. (Representational Image)

A 57-year-old man and his 28-year-old son were shot dead by four men in front of at least 10 people following a scuffle over the placement of a cooler in an eatery in Najafgarh on Wednesday night, police said. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday around 9 pm and the victims, identified as Shyam Verma (57) and Mayank Verma (28), own an eatery in Nangli Sakrawati, Najafgarh. “After parking the two motorbikes they were on, four men came inside the eatery and ordered three plates of dal and 12 chapatis. Suddenly, one of them started moving the cooler towards their table,” an officer privy to the details of the case said.

According to police, when Mayank tried to stop them saying that the other customers need the cooler as well, they got agitated and entered into a heated argument with him. Within minutes, police said, they fired at him from a close range. After gunning down Mayank with a country-made pistol, the men tried to flee. But when Mayank’s father tried to stop them, he was also shot dead, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the four caused massive panic when they first opened fire. “The victim’s father was sitting in the cashier’s seat and was not aware about the incident initially. While running out of the eatery, their customers informed him that his son was shot dead and was lying in a pool of blood. He saw that the people, who killed his son, were trying to escape from the spot on their motorbike,” the officer added. Investigation has revealed that after coming out, all the accused tried to escape on one of their motorbikes, but Shyam Verma tried to stop them by holding one of the accused’s hand from behind.

“After killing them, they opened fire in the air and managed to escape from the spot. Locals made a PCR call and alerted police, who rushed to the spot,” the officer said, adding that the victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where both of them were declared brought dead.

After registering an FIR, police started their investigation. They have already seized one of the two motorbikes from outside the crime scene. Later in the day, police checked the vehicle documents and arrested the owner of the bike, Karim Khan, from his residence in Najafgarh’s Gopal Nagar. Police are conducting raids to nab the other accused,” the officer added.

