Man shot dead in Preet Vihar

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in a suspected gang war in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Police said both sides exchanged fire, following which one person was injured. The rival gang members, however, managed to flee.

Vishal Suri, a resident of west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar went to eat at a restaurant near V3S mall in Preet Vihar with three friends. He was waiting in his car, while his friends went to buy paranthas, police said. Meanwhile, three persons drove by in a car with an Uttar Pradesh registration plate. Following an argument, they pulled Suri out of his car and shot him thrice in his chest and leg.

On hearing the shots, his friends ran to the spot and fired at the attackers.

Sources said one of the attackers was injured, but they managed to flee. Suri was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police sources said Suri, a property dealer, was facing charges of robbery and attempt to murder.

A police officer said, “One of the attackers has been identified as Nishant alias Noni. He is also facing criminal charges. He had a rivalry with Suri over supremacy of their gambling business.”

Police said Suri lived with his uncle, who is a member of a political party.

