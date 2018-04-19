Follow Us:
Man shot dead in Aman Vihar

Police said Sonu received three bullet wounds to his head and abdomen and was declared brought dead at the hospital. 

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 19, 2018 2:18:24 am
A 29-year-old man was shot dead by a group of men in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar Tuesday night. Police said this could be a case of personal enmity as the victim and his friends had allegedly beaten up a person for “making derogatory remarks”. DCP (outer) MN Tiwari said an investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused. The victim, Sonu, who worked as a sweeper with North DMC, went out to meet someone around 9.30pm, his wife told police. However, a few minutes later, a neighbour told her that he was lying injured near Nangloi railway station. Police said Sonu received three bullet wounds to his head and abdomen and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

