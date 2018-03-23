Man ‘shoots himself’ in Shalimar Bagh club

The victim, 28-year-old Nasir Khan. (File) The victim, 28-year-old Nasir Khan. (File)

A 28-year-old owner of a Shalimar Bagh club was shot dead under mysterious circumstances on the premises Wednesday night. While the man’s family alleged foul play, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said a call was received at 11.45 pm about shots being fired in DT Mall. “Police found Nasir Khan lying inside the pub, with a gunshot injury to his head,” the DCP said, adding that a case has been registered.

According to an eyewitness, Khan was partying with three friends in the lounge. “He took a pistol and placed it close to his head. He then fired the gun. We checked CCTV footage from the club and it corroborates the version of the eyewitness,” the DCP said. Police said Khan, who hailed from UP’s Baghpat, was a joint owner of the club. He is survived by his wife and a three-month-old daughter.

An officer said, “Khan seemed to know the three men. One of them gave him a pistol and he first pointed it towards them. Then he suddenly fired on himself.” Alleging foul play, his uncle, Abad Khan, said, “He was not depressed. Police should conduct a probe and find out the reason.” He also claimed a money dispute could have been the motive.

