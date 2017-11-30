Man set himself on fire to win over woman, blamed three molesters: Police

Forensic evidence, however, pointed to self-immolation (Representational Image) Forensic evidence, however, pointed to self-immolation (Representational Image)

After surviving 50 per cent burn injuries, 19-year-old Dalip allegedly spun a story on how he was attacked for fighting off three bike-borne men who “molested” his female friend. The three men, it turns out, were a figment of Dalip’s imagination.

After the incident was reported, police started looking at CCTV footage from the area and questioning eyewitnesses. Eventually, police found the man’s burnt T-shirt, an empty plastic bottle and 50 love letters.

In the love letters — some of them written in blood — the man and his friend had professed their love for each other, and asked each other to prove their feelings through a “glorious act”. On Wednesday, police said the “glorious act” could well be Dalip setting himself on fire in a bid to show the girl “how much he loved her”. An officer also suggested the possibility of the “feelings being one-sided”.

Following the incident, Dalip had told police that three men on a bike pulled his friend’s shawl and molested her, and when he protested, they set him on fire. “The boy had claimed that one of the men held the girl while the two others emptied the contents of a burning substance onto his body. The boy had also alleged that several people stood and watched while the attack continued,” said a police officer. The incident had taken place on Thursday last week, near Sultanpur Dabas.

Forensic evidence, however, pointed to self-immolation.

“During questioning, the boy told us that he wanted to prove to the girl that he could go to any extent for the sake of love. He will be arrested under IPC Section 182 (giving false statement to police) after he recovers from his injuries,” said a senior police officer.

Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said when police questioned the girl, they found several inconsistencies in the statements of the two. “The versions of the boy and girl did not match. Sustained enquiries for two days from the girl revealed that Dalip had actually poured inflammable material, which he brought with him in a bag, on himself. The spot of the incident and various other clues confirmed that the boy had tried to burn himself in the presence of the girl,” Gupta said.

The Indian Express had spoken to several eyewitnesses, who had said that even though they found the boy writhing in pain, nobody had seen the actual “attack”.

A CCTV footage was also found from the area, where the boy and his friend can be seen entering a Gaushala. Police said the two entered a forested region a few metres from the main road before the boy tried to set himself on fire.

