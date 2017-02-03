Man scolds bikers, shot at 4 months on in Delhi

One person was arrested for shooting at a man, who had scolded him and his friend after their motorcycle brushed past a child, on October 9 near Triveni Complex in south Delhi.

The two men, who had been waiting all these months to take revenge, shot at him on January 30 when he was with his daughter. Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said around four months ago, the accused, Lalit and Manoj, were heading towards Dakshinpuri from Malviya Nagar on a motorcycle after purchasing liquor. “Kuldeep Sehrawat had scolded and hit the two after their vehicle brushed past a child. In an act of revenge, they shot at him on January 30,” he said.

While the bullet from Manoj’s pistol hit Sehrawat near his neck, Lalit’s country-made pistol did not fire. “The victim wrangled with one of the accused and managed to pin him down but both managed to flee. Later, we got a tip-off that on January 31, Lalit would be near Deer Park Corner in Bhikaji Cama Road,” Yadav said.

A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed after a brief scuffle, police said. “The accused has been involved in cases of robbery, including stealing of a pistol from an armed force personnel,” he added.