Kanpur man run over trying to cross Delhi metro tracks

“He died immediately. His body has been preserved for post-mortem and his family has been informed,” the SHO said. (Representational) “He died immediately. His body has been preserved for post-mortem and his family has been informed,” the SHO said. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man who hailed from Kanpur and worked as a labourer in Gurgaon died on Saturday afternoon after he was run over by a train at HUDA City Centre Metro station.

Investigations and assessment of CCTV footage from the station has so far revealed that Bhure Singh was trying to cross the tracks to reach the other platform when he was run over by a train entering the station, said police.

“He had just returned to Gurgaon from Kanpur on Saturday, using the Metro to travel from the railway station to the city,” said inspector Kanta Devi, station house officer of the Metro police station.

After reaching HUDA City Centre Metro station, he deboarded at the platform where trains from Delhi come to a halt. Instead of taking the stairs and crossing over to the other side, he tried to cross using the tracks and was run over, said police.

“He died immediately. His body has been preserved for post-mortem and his family has been informed,” said the SHO. “No case has been registered.”

When contacted, DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said, “DMRC advises general public not to cross the tracks in this manner as it may prove fatal and affect Metro services. Crossing or walking on the tracks is a punishable offence under Delhi Metro O&M Act. We appeal to all commuters in the interest of their own safety that they should not enter unauthorised areas or attempt to cross the tracks in this manner.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App