Man posted at Azadpur Mandi dies as bullet pierces his skull

A 53-year-old security officer posted with the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) died after a bullet pierced his skull while he was directing traffic at Azadpur Subzi Mandi Wednesday morning.

Sumer Singh was last spotted by his colleagues when he was managing traffic near shed number 5. He collapsed after they “heard a firecracker sound”. Police had initially denied that he died due to firing but when they found a bullet inside his skull during post-mortem, they tried to look for eyewitnesses.

However, no eyewitness could be found and the DVRs from the two CCTV cameras near the murder spot were not available. Several people reported that they saw a “youth chase Singh”, but police are yet to corroborate the claims.

Singh, who has won a gold medal in national-level wrestling (68 kg category), managed to get a job in the APMC through the sports quota. His son Rahul, a gym trainer, who had come to the BJRM mortuary, told The Indian Express, “He was not supposed to work the night shift that day, but had to be on duty due to massive traffic. He never told us if he ever had any fight during work.”

The local AAP MLA, Pawan Sharma, also came to the mortuary to offer his condolences and promised a fair probe into the matter.

The family has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for Rahul.

His family later took his body to Nangloi for the last rites. DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said, “There can be many angles, which are being investigated. There were no signs of robbery or personal enmity.”

