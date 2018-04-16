Man posed as AIIMS doctor to speed up sister’s treatment

Police said Adnan Khurram posted photos on social media with a stethoscope. (Source: FB) Police said Adnan Khurram posted photos on social media with a stethoscope. (Source: FB)

To ensure his sister gets timely treatment at AIIMS, a 19-year-old man allegedly posed as a doctor and tried to enter the hospital Saturday. However, staff found out that he was an imposter and handed him over to police. Police said the man, Adnan Khurram from Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, was charged under IPC sections 419 and 468 at Hauz Khas police station and sent to Tihar. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya confirmed the arrest. Police said

Khurram has studied till Class X and has no criminal record. Police said Khurram’s sister has blood cancer and is being treated at AIIMS. During questioning, he told police that he decided to pose as a doctor as his sister had to wait for ages to get an appointment with a doctor. Police said through social media, Khurram approached a doctor staying at the hostel and they became friends. “In the meantime, the accused managed to get hold of a 15-page notebook with a cover of the hospital — carried by junior doctors. He wrote his name inside and used it to get past security,” an officer said.

On Saturday, police said he came to the hospital to attend an internal marathon for resident doctors when he was spotted by a security guard. Doctors in the vicinity posed some questions, which he failed to answer. They then called police. Police also found that he had posted photos of himself in a white coat and a stethoscope on social media. AIIMS officials said the impersonation was discovered after a complaint by doctors to authorities, alleging that they had identified an “impostor” who used the hospital as a platform to attend “different political and medical events”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App