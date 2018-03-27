Man poisons wife and daughter, ends own life: Police

An officer said, “So far, we have discovered that Vicky’s father owned the home where he stayed. Vicky wanted his father to hand over the property to him.” An officer said, “So far, we have discovered that Vicky’s father owned the home where he stayed. Vicky wanted his father to hand over the property to him.”

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after poisoning his wife and six-year-old daughter, in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Saturday morning. Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the viscera preserved to ascertain the kind of poison that was used. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said no suicide note was found, and a probe is on to get more clarity on the case. “Prima facie it seems to be a case of murder-suicide,” said Biswal.

Police identified the victims as Vicky Kohli (35), his wife Lalita (30) and daughter, Ranchi. Around 10.30 am on Saturday, police received a call that a couple has consumed poison. The call was made by Vicky’s father, Kishori Lal. “On reaching the spot, we found that Vicky and his wife, who live on the first floor, had already been taken to ESI hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Their daughter was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a relative. She died during treatment,” a police officer said.

An officer said, “So far, we have discovered that Vicky’s father owned the home where he stayed. Vicky wanted his father to hand over the property to him.”

Police are looking into allegations that Vicky and his father frequently quarrelled over property. An officer claimed: “His father told police that Vicky had threatened to commit suicide by consuming poison earlier, too. His father had approached the senior citizens cell at the Police Headquarters in January, 2017, but the matter was resolved after counselling,” an officer said.

Police said Vicky ran a rented shop selling eggs at wholesale rates, while his wife was a homemaker. Their three-year-old son was at a neighbour’s house during the incident.

Police said inquest proceedings are being conducted into the deaths. Police have collected samples of food suspected to contain poison, and have sent these to the FSL, an officer said.

