Man misbehaves with CISF woman cop at Delhi airport, held

A man has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a 28-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable, who was on duty at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in plain clothes. According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 27 and 28. The accused, 45-year-old Purushottam Lal Bagga, who hails from Punjab, was departing for New York via Kuwait Airways, police said.

“He reached a help desk in the check-in area, where he saw the woman. Initially, he started staring at her and then initiated a conversation. Later, he misbehaved with the woman, shouted at her and even made lewd gestures when she asked him for his identity proof and other travel documents,” said a police officer. “Bagga was offloaded and handed over to Delhi Police. He was found to be drunk, and was arrested under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),” the officer added.

