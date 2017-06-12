Man lynched by mob: Family claims girl was not molested

Days after a 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl was lynched by a mob in Pandav Nagar, the girl’s parents claimed she was not molested by the accused. The family, however, said they have faith in the police investigation. Police had said the man was “allegedly caught red-handed while sexually assaulting the minor girl” near Sanjay Lake.

A case under several sections of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused, and another case of culpable homicide was filed against unknown persons for assaulting him. On Sunday, the girl’s mother said her daughter is in shock as she had witnessed the lynching. “She told me that the man took her to the park but did not take off her clothes or molest her,” she claimed.

Her grandmother said the girl wanted to eat chowmein so she gave her Rs 5 to buy it from a roadside eatery. “She went to the shop. A few minutes later, she was spotted with the man,” the grandmother said. Police said they are now on the lookout for eyewitnesses.

“We are investigating the case and are looking for eyewitnesses to corroborate the exact sequence of events,” a police officer told The Indian Express. The man’s family members claimed that he was “mentally unstable” and could not have raped the girl. A relative said the man was eating in the market when a few persons spotted him and tried to steal his mobile phone. When he resisted they beat him up, he added. The man succumbed to his injuries Saturday night.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App