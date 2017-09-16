‘Man lynched after failed robbery bid’

A 28-year-old history sheeter, who has several cases — from murder and molestation to robbery — registered against him, was allegedly lynched after he tried to rob a house in Shahbad Dairy Wednesday, police said.

The man, Sandeep alias Tunda, was declared brought dead by doctors at B R Ambedkar Hospital. Three others — Prince (20), Dumdum (24) and Varun (23) — who were accompanying Tunda, were beaten up and are undergoing treatment.

Police said they are trying to ascertain the identities of the suspects in the alleged lynching. According to police, the incident took place Wednesday, when Tunda and his associates allegedly tried to break into a house in Daulatpur village. However, residents of the area spotted them on the terrace and allegedly thrashed them up before calling police.

