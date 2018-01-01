Man kills wife, son, hangs himself: Delhi police

The bodies of Ajay’s wife, Manju (35), and his son, Magan, were found on the bed. The bodies of Ajay’s wife, Manju (35), and his son, Magan, were found on the bed.

Three members of a family — a man, wife and their eight-year-old son — were found dead at their house in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla Sunday morning. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the man killed his family before committing suicide.

Police also said that their 12-year-old daughter was found unconscious in another room. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is recuperating. According to police, the man, Ajay (38) was found hanging from the ceiling fan. “Prime facie it appears to be a case of killing-cum-suicide. The bodies of Ajay’s wife, Manju (35), and his son, Magan, were found on the bed. Ajay’s mother was sleeping in another room when the incident took place,” a police officer said.

DCP (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The incident came to light when his family members went to the house and found him hanging. “A suicide note was recovered from the spot, which was addressed to Ajay’s mother. In the note, he said he was depressed and apologised for taking the extreme step,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Ajay had been depressed ever since his brother committed suicide over a year ago. He was also facing financial trouble, police said. “His wife, son and daughter had strangulation marks on their necks. Police are probing if Manju was killed or she committed suicide as well. We are also probing whether the children were given some poisonous substance,” the officer added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App