Man kills wife, shoots himself dead in Faridabad

A 29-year-old man, who worked as a technician with a private company in Chandigarh, allegedly shot dead his 21-year-old wife at her home in Faridabad’s Sector 30 Thursday. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. The couple is survived by two children — a three-year-old girl, and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. Police said the incident took place around 12 pm Thursday. The dead have been identified as Narendra Randhawa, who hailed from Amritsar, and Taranjeet, alias Nikki, who hailed from Faridabad.

The couple had been married for four years. Nikki’s family claimed that the couple had frequent fights, which often turned violent. Nikki had left her husband, took their children and moved in with her parents four months ago, her mother, Pratibha, claimed.

“Narendra came to our house on Wednesday evening, and ate dinner with us. He had been coaxing my daughter to return to Chandigarh with him, but she refused,” Pratibha claimed. “On Thursday, my husband was at work. I was sitting in the drawing room while Nikki was loading the washing machine. I suddenly heard a loud bang,” she said. Police said Narendra appeared to have shot his wife from behind before shooting himself. “The bodies will be sent for a post-mortem. It appears to be a case of murder followed by suicide, caused by discord between the couple. Further investigation is underway,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.

