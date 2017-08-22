Man kills wife, her mother over ‘honour’

Representational Image Representational Image

“Family honour” led a man from Bulandshahr to allegedly strangle his wife and mother-in-law and dump their bodies in an abandoned train in Shahdara, police said Monday. The bodies of Nishu, 28, and Maya Devi, 55, were recovered on August 17 by an official of the Railway Protection Force patrolling the tracks.

DCP (Railways) Parwaiz Ahmed said a man identified as Pushpender has been arrested. “He told us he was upset that his wife and mother-in-law would often leave the house without telling him. He said villagers would talk about this, and the ‘pride’ of his family was at stake,” said Ahmed.

Police said Maya Devi’s husband died last year, while Nishu lost her daughter a few months ago. On August 16, when the two women left the house without telling Pushpender, he decided to kill them, police said. When they returned, he said he wanted to take them to a house he had bought in Delhi. The next day, they took a train to Shahdara.

There, he told them to “change trains”, and led them to the abandoned one, police said. Once inside, he asked them to stay in separate coaches. He first strangled Nishu, and then Maya Devi, before fleeing. The next day, he lodged a missing persons complaint at his village. “However, a probe is on and we can’t rule out the property angle,” said Ahmed.

