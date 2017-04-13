Man kills wife and son of his business partner

A 50-year-old property dealer killed the son and wife of his business partner of 17 years, and injured two others, at their Noida home on Tuesday night, police said. The accused, who was angry over his partner refusing to part with papers of a mortgaged property, then attempted suicide. Rajesh Jolly (50) visited his business partner Ajay Khurana’s home in Noida Sector 39 Tuesday night. Rajinder, the domestic help, opened the gates for Jolly, who stabbed him before barging into the house.

“On entering the house, he aimed the gun at Ajay’s 33-year-old son Ankush and his mother Anju (56),” police said. The gunshots brought Ajay (60) and his older son Amit (38) down from their first floor rooms. “Jolly then charged at Ajay, injuring him with the knife, while Amit tried to pin Jolly down. When cornered, Jolly hit himself with a rod. They alerted the neighbours, who made a PCR call,” police said.

Ankush, who received a bullet to his head, and his mother, who took a bullet to her chest, were declared brought dead at Kailash Hospital. Ajay and Rajinder are out of danger, police said.

Jolly, against whom a case of murder has been registered, is still recovering at the hospital, with personnel deployed at his bed, Noida police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Yadav said, “Preliminary investigations reveal Khurana and Jolly, who had been business partners for the last 17 years, had a dispute over some money lent to a client. Jolly and Khurana had met each other at their Mayur Vihar office a few hours before the accused turned up at Khurana’s residence.”

