Man killed in scuffle ‘over not touching elders’ feet’

A 28-year-old man was shot dead and his relative injured during a scuffle with three neighbours in Mehrauli. Police suspect the scuffle was over disrespect shown to the elderly members of their families. Police said the dead has been identified as Sumit Singh, while the other victim, Nitin Bansela (30), is recuperating in the hospital. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said they have arrested one of the accused, Sandeep Gupta, and raids are being conducted to nab the other two.

“During investigation, it was found that one group blamed that other for not touching the feet of elderly members of their family. Both families know each other. We are verifying the allegations,” the DCP said. The incident took place in Mehrauli’s Chhattarpur Enclave late on Friday. Police said the injured were taken to hospital, where Sumit was declared brought dead.

