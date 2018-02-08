Man killed for objecting to sister’s harassment in Delhi

A toy shop owner has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 22-year-old man, who had protested against his sister’s harassment. The accused, Deepak, who was arrested from Karol Bagh Tuesday, runs a toy store in Aman Vihar. He was arrested after police managed to track him down with the help of CCTV footage. The body of the youth has been handed over to his family for final rites, police said.

According to police, Deepak had been harassing the girl whenever she left her house. “Deepak keeps harassing me… I told my parents about it and my brother confronted him. My brother told him not to harass me and Deepak told him that he would kills us,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

On Tuesday, the girl was with her parents and sisters when she saw her friend and her brother slouching on his shoulder. The friend told the girl that Deepak had stabbed her brother. The family rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The girl called police using her brother’s phone, following which the case was registered. “We received information from the hospital. Deepak did not live in the locality, so we took the help of CCTV footages to track him down,” said a police officer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App