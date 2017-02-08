Man killed at Rewari wedding over music

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death and his uncle was injured at a wedding in Rewari after an altercation broke out between the guests and locals, who demanded that the DJ turn off music being played at the event. One person has been arrested, Rewari police said. According to police, the incident took place at the entrance to Ravidash Dharamsala, located at Rewari’s Jhajjar Chowk, where guests had come from Bhiwani, Rajasthan, to attend the wedding.

The complainant, Tekchand, who was injured, claimed that three men on a motorcycle confronted the wedding party at 11.15 pm, demanding that they turn off the music. “When we refused to listen to them, one of the men took out a gun and fired some shots in the air, while another took out a knife and stabbed my nephew (Lalit) on his left shoulder,” Tekchand, who was stabbed in the back, said.

“Tekchand and Lalit were rushed to the General Hospital in Rewari, where Lalit was declared dead. Tekchand is undergoing treatment,” said Jamal Khan, DSP (City).

Guests managed to nab one of the accused, Babanayak alias Dinesh, who was handed over to the police. “One of the three accused has already been arrested and we expect the other two to be nabbed very soon,” said Sangeeta Kalia, SP, Rewari.