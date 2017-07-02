Man, juvenile accomplice held for killing wife’s ‘paramour’ in Delhi

“Police reached the spot and found a dead body, which was later identified as Shanu’s. It was wrapped in a quilt in the house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said. (Representational image) “Police reached the spot and found a dead body, which was later identified as Shanu’s. It was wrapped in a quilt in the house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said. (Representational image)

A 38-year-old man, along with his juvenile accomplice, has been held in the national capital for killing a man on the suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife, police said on Saturday. Police said the accused — Vinod Kumar and his juvenile accomplice — were apprehended in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh on a tip-off. Kumar, along with his accomplice, had murdered Shanu, 23, on June 30 in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

According to police, on June 30, the Police Control Room (PCR) received a complaint that under Bhajanpura Police Station area, people had heard screams of a man, “Bachao-Bachao” (save me), from a locked house, which was later found belonging to Kumar.

“Police reached the spot and found a dead body, which was later identified as Shanu’s. It was wrapped in a quilt in the house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Singla said.

Police found that Shanu had been stabbed nearly 25 times with a knife, Singla said. “During interrogation, Kumar told interrogators that he killed Shanu on suspicion (of him having an affair with his wife). He with the help of juvenile overpowered and killed Shanu on June 30 when he came near his residence. They then escaped to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh,” the officer added.

