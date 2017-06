A man jumped infront of metro train at Gurugram’s IFFCO Chowk metro station. A man jumped infront of metro train at Gurugram’s IFFCO Chowk metro station.

A 24 year-old man on Friday jumped in front of metro train at Gurugram’s IFFCO Chowk metro station. He was rushed to the hospital immediately.

Earlier in April, a man committed suicide by jumping before metro train at AIIMS metro station. It was later known that he was going through depression.

