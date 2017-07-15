Man in Faridabad forced to carry granddaughter’s body on shoulder

A man was forced to carry the body of his 9-year-old granddaughter who died allegedly after being denied treatment at the Civil hospital here and no ambulance was provided to them by the hospital administration. According to a police spokesperson, the grandfather of Lakshmi, who had fever for the last two days, this morning brought her to Badshah Khan hospital here but doctors allegedly refused to treat her and later she died.

After her death, the doctors asked the man to take the body home but no ambulance was provided by the hospital authorities, he said. Having no money, the man could not to hire a private ambulance and started walking towards his home carrying his granddaughter’s body on his shoulder, the spokesperson said.

Following intervention by some local media persons, a private ambulance was arranged and her body was sent home. The man had earlier taken the girl to a private hospital but due to lack of money she did not receive any treatment there, the police spokesperson added.

