Delhi: Man, his cousin stab 23-year-old woman nine times

A 23-year-old teacher was stabbed nine times by a man and his cousin at her residence in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh area Wednesday afternoon. The victim is critical and is in the ICU at Safdarjung Hospital.

Police said the accused, Amit, and his cousin, Basant, were arrested and a case of attempt to murder has been registered at Najafgarh police station. DCP (outer) Rishi Pal said, “Four police teams were constituted and the accused were nabbed within 24 hours. The man was unemployed for three months. His cousin had come to Delhi to assist him.”

According to police, the victim had met Amit four months ago. However, she distanced herself from him after he got married three months ago, which angered him. Police said Amit is also a friend of the woman’s brother. On Wednesday, he called the brother and asked him to come out on some pretext. Then he and Basant went to the victim’s home in Dharampura Colony at around 2 pm and took turns to stab her.

“She was stabbed nine times. She had injuries on her back and chest,” the DCP said. The victim’s father said a 13-year-old relative found his daughter bleeding at the house and raised an alarm. “Doctors said chances of her survival are bleak. She was operated upon at Safdarjung Hospital, and one of her kidneys and a ear had to be removed,” he said.

Police said after committing the crime, the duo fled to a relative’s home, adding that Amit’s father — an ASI with Delhi Police — helped nab the accused.

‘Volunteered as a civil defence personnel during demonetisation’

The woman’s father said she enrolled herself as a civil defence volunteer during the demonetisation period. “She was on duty for a few days outside a bank in our area. She was pursuing her graduation through distance mode,” he said. “My daughter has few friends. My wife told me that Amit was stalking her and had even visited our home,” he added.