Man held with live bullet in Delhi Metro

A 20-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag on the Delhi Metro on Friday, officials said. They said a CISF personnel deputed at the Karkarduma station to scan the baggage of commuters detected a bullet-like object on the x-ray monitor about 8:40 am. The live bullet round of .315 bore caliber was recovered from the bag that belonged to a Jaipur-based man, Kshitij Mittal (20), they added. Carrying arms and ammunition is banned on the Delhi metro.

“Mittal was handed over to the police as he did not have valid documents for possessing firearm or bullet. The man told CISF that he had gone to Delhi to meet his relatives,” a senior official said. In another incident, a bomb scare was reported at the Netaji Subhash Place station at about 10:40 AM today after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan noticed an unattended bag in the station area. The bomb detection, disposal and the sniffer dog squad was rushed in, which declared the bag safe.

“Rs 50,000 cash was recovered from the bag. Later, a 23-year-old woman came to the station to claim the bag. The woman claimed she missed the bag in a hurry,” the official said. The bag and its contents were restored to the woman, he added.

