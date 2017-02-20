Man held over DU student’s fake profile

They cyber cell of the west district police has arrested a 27-year-old IT engineer for allegedly creating a fake profile of a Delhi University student on Facebook and posting objectionable content against her.

Police said the accused has been identified as Aman Singh, a resident of Paschim Vihar. “On February 2, a girl approached police saying she had been receiving objectionable phone calls and messages on WhatsApp, with the caller threatening her of dire consequences if she did not accept his proposal,” police said.

She added that a few weeks ago, someone had created a fake profile of her and posted explicit remarks. Police found that one of the girl’s friends, living in Bengaluru, was facing a similar problem. The accused was eventually arrested and he confessed during interrogation, police said.