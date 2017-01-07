Man held in Delhi Metro with gun, bullets

A man was today held at a Delhi Metro station for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and a pair of bullets in his baggage.

Officials said the incident was reported from Tilak Nagar station at about 9:00 PM when CISF personnel detected the weapon and ammunition in the baggage of a commuter, identified as M Suri (30), a resident of Rajouri Garden area, during x-ray scanning.

“Suri has been handed over to Delhi Police for carrying a country-made pistol and 2 live rounds in his baggage,” an official said.

Arms and ammunition are banned from being taken inside the Delhi Metro.