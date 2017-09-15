Man held for theft had killed woman: Gurgaon Police

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

When Gurgaon Police arrested a gang of four men for vehicle theft, they also solved the murder of a woman whose body was found in the Dhankot canal in July this year.

According to police, the culprit behind the murder has been identified as Kailash. The other three accused have been identified as Iqbal, Suresh, and Umesh. “It was during questioning that Kailash admitted to the murder of a woman he was in a relationship with,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

According to police, on July 18, Kaiash was on a stolen motorcycle with the woman. However, they got into an argument and he stopped near Dhankot canal. He stabbed the woman in the stomach and neck before throwing her body into the canal and fleeing the scene, police said.

