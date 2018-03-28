Man held for supplying arms in UP, Delhi

On March 25, police learnt that Singh, who used to procure illegal arms from Khandwa, has received a huge consignment of pistols. (Representational) On March 25, police learnt that Singh, who used to procure illegal arms from Khandwa, has received a huge consignment of pistols. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly supplying weapons to criminals in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Fifteen sophisticated pistols and two revolvers, along with 10 spare magazines, were recovered from his possession, police said.

The accused, Khazan Singh, was arrested from near Ashram Chowk. Police said the Special Cell received information about the arms syndicate led by Singh, who hails from UP’s Mathura.

On March 25, police learnt that Singh, who used to procure illegal arms from Khandwa, has received a huge consignment of pistols. “Singh, who was on his way to deliver the consignment to criminals in Delhi and western UP, was arrested from a meeting point near Nafed building, Ashram Chowk, following tip-off,” the officer added.

Singh told police he had supplied over 700 pistols to criminals in the last two years. “He used to purchase a pistol for Rs 10,000 from suppliers in MP, and sell them for Rs 20,000-25,000 per pistol,” police said.

