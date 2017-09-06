Man held for ‘raping’ woman in Safdarjung Enclave

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the residence of their common friend in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave area. The accused, identified as Chandan Gora, was arrested from the spot, police said. DCP (south) Ishwar Singh told The Indian Express that on the basis of the statement of the girl, who hails from Nagaland, a case of rape has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station and further investigations are underway. Police said the accused, who hails from Assam, works at a call centre.

Police sources said the woman and the man were invited to a party at their common friend’s house in Humayunpur on Sunday night. Around 4 am on Monday, the woman felt uneasy and went off to sleep. When she regained consciousness, she found a man allegedly sexually assaulting her. According to police, once she realised what was happening, she raised an alarm, the complaint stated.

“The other people in the building rushed to the room and caught Gora. Her boyfriend was present there as well. One of them made a PCR call,” said a police officer. A medical test confirmed sexual assault, an officer said. The woman’s statement has been recorded before the magistrate and she is being counselled.

