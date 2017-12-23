Man held for raping minor in northwest Delhi

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor on the pretext of giving her a job in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh Thursday. Police said the accused works at a local dental clinic and had raped her inside his office.

According to police, the girl, who studies in Class X in a government school, lives with her family in Shalimar Bagh village. “The girl had contacted the accused around four days ago and told him about her economic status and said she needed a job to support her family,” said a police officer.

On Thursday, the accused contacted the girl and said he wanted to tell her about a job opportunity. When the girl went to the man’s office, she found no one else was present. The accused then allegedly raped her, police said.

After the incident, the girl rushed home and told her relatives about it, following which a police case was registered.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App