Man held for ‘raping’ his 60-year-old neighbour in Delhi

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Pul Prahladpur on Sunday for allegedly raping his 60-year-old neighbour in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Saturday night. The accused was out on bail in a case of theft.

Police said the woman was sleeping and had left the door of her house unlocked for her son, when the accused, Sanjay, barged in and allegedly sexually assaulted her in an inebriated condition. She did not inform her family for 12 hours due to “stigma” but broke down in front of her daughter, police said. She was initially reluctant to file a complaint but later agreed.

The victim was sent to AIIMS for a medical examination, which confirmed rape, police said. Police then tracked the accused to Pul Prahladpur and nabbed him from his sister’s house. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having raped the woman under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was produced before a city court and sent to jail, police said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App