Man held for raping daughter in east Delhi

Police said a case was registered and the accused arrested. (Picture for representational purpose) Police said a case was registered and the accused arrested. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in east Delhi’s Jagat Puri, police said. According to police, the 15-year-old girl wrote in her complaint that her father has been raping her for the last one and a half years after threatening her with dire consequences.

“The incident came to light on Saturday night. Her mother found money missing from her purse and confronted all her children. When she asked the girl, she started crying. Initially, her mother assumed she had stolen the money. However, her daughter narrated to her the abuse she had been facing,” a senior police officer said.

The girl told police that her father would commit the crime whenever she was alone at home. Her mother approached police and registered a complaint. Police said a case was registered and the accused arrested. The girl is currently undergoing counselling through an NGO.

