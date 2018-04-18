24-year-old held for raping and blackmailing minor girl in Delhi: Police

According to police, the accused, identified as Anil Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested on Monday night. (Representational) According to police, the accused, identified as Anil Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested on Monday night. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man from Rohini for allegedly raping a minor girl and blackmailing her after making an obscene video clip of her.

According to police, the accused, identified as Anil Kumar alias Bunty, was arrested on Monday night. “The incident came to light after the girl’s mother came to know of an obscene video clip on WhatsApp of her daughter, and asked her about it. The girl, a student of Class V, started crying and narrated her ordeal. She told her mother that she was raped by Kumar, who lives in the neighbourhood,” a senior officer claimed.

The girl’s mother approached police and lodged a complaint. “In her complaint, the girl told police that around two months ago, the accused called her to his home, where he allegedly raped her. He recorded the act and threatened to upload it on social networking websites,” an officer said, adding that since then, he had been sexually abusing her.

Police said that Kumar recently sent the video to a friend on WhatsApp, and it spread from there. “The girl’s mother was informed about the clip by her relatives, who later also sent the video to her. On the basis of the girl’s complaint, an FIR was immediately registered and police started their investigation. On Monday night, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested from his residence,” the officer added.

