Man held for posing as lawyer for 7 years in Delhi’s Dwarka court complex

A MAN who had been posing as a lawyer for the past seven years in the Dwarka court complex, and arguing as many as 55 cases, was arrested on Saturday.

According to police, one of the lawyers grew suspicious of the accused, Ajit Kar, after he couldn’t find the chamber he worked in. The lawyer, informed the Bar Association which found that Kar’s name was not registered in any Delhi court.

Police said a case was lodged against Kar after one of his clients, Ankur Kumar, filed a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said, “We are looking into the number of cases Kar had argued in court.” He added that a case under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC has been registered.

In his complaint, the client told police that he had approached Kar to fight a case on behalf of his sister. “He told me he is a criminal lawyer and assured me that the case would go in our favour. Last month, I gave him Rs 50,000. He told me to pay the rest once the case was over.

However, when I reached the court on February 4, I found him surrounded by other lawyers. I then came to know that he was not a real lawyer,” he said.

Police sources said Kar had decided to pose as a lawyer after he came to court for a case in 2010 and realised the fees for legal services were exorbitant.

“He started arguing his own cases. However, he soon began taking on others cases as well, and charged Rs 1 lakh per client. We have received a list of 55 cases that he has argued,” a police source privy to the investigation said.

Police said Kar had claimed to have taken power of attorney from his clients. “Even after taking power of attorney, he has to appoint a lawyer; he cannot argue the case himself,” said the source.

On asked how Kar got away with it for seven years, Dwarka court secretary Rajeshwar Dagar said, “There are around 5,000 lawyers in the court premises and verifying each of them is nearly impossible. We can’t check the ID cards of all lawyers… This is very embarrassing. However, he has been caught now.”