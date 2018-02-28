Man held for posing as doctor at AIIMS

The accused, R K Gupta The accused, R K Gupta

Written by Anjana Surbhi & Roshan Sageer

A man was arrested for posing as a faculty member of AIIMS and asking junior doctors to admit a patient. The accused, R K Gupta, was caught by AIIMS security staff and was handed over to police. “The accused said that he posed as a doctor at AIIMS to get favours in the treatment of his relative. A case under section 419 IPC has registered,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South).

AIIMS officials said CCTV footage from February 5 showed Gupta arriving at the hospital with a patient, who he claimed was his brother-in-law. While at the orthopaedic department, officials said, the accused posed as a faculty member at the Trauma Centre and asked junior residents to treat a patient.

Gupta visited the hospital again Tuesday with his wife and another patient, making the same claim. Security officials were immediately informed and the accused was caught, officials said.

“The accused claimed that he had done his MBBS (in 2000) and MS (2006) from University College of Medical Sciences. Furthermore, he also said that a neurosurgery prevented him from performing surgeries on patients. However, he was not able to provide evidence for any of this. He only produced his PAN card,” an official said.

Gupta’s image was also sent to other hospitals. “The purpose behind his action is not yet clear, but it was probably to gain favours for his relatives. Within the past year alone, four such fraud cases have been reported from the hospital,” Rawat said.

