Man held for posing as AIIMS doctor, duping patients: Delhi police

Fake doctor at AIIMS trying to make illegal money.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly impersonating an AIIMS doctor and making money from patients by referring them to other doctors in the hospital. According to police, the man was apprehended from the hospital’s emergency department.

Police said that accused has been identified as Ritaj Tripathi, who claimed to be a yoga graduate from a reputed institute. According to an official, Tripathi was caught impersonating a doctor in the neurology department at AIIMS and approaching two patients.

Satish Sharma, a security official at AIIMS, said, “He was seen checking on patients, with a stethoscope around his neck. He then tried to get a patient admitted in the emergency ward, when staff grew suspicious of his activities and asked him to show his ID card. On being confronted, he claimed to be a doctor working at AIIMS and said he was bringing patients for treatment. It seems he was running an illegal business by making money from patients.”

Police said the security officer lodged a complaint at Hauz Khas police station in this regard.

“Tripathi, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was arrested for posing as a doctor in AIIMS. A case has been registered under Section 119 of Indian Penal Code (punishment for cheating by impersonation) at Hauz Khas police station,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources said Tripathi had visited the premier institute on numerous occasions and introduced himself as doctor.

“On being asked why he conned patients, he said he was helping those who otherwise would have to wait endlessly for treatment,” said a source.

In his statement to police, he claimed that when other doctors saw the stethoscope around his neck, they would immediately treat the patients.

Tripathi also told police that he had come to AIIMS for treatment two years ago, and a friend had suggested that he wear a stethoscope around his neck for speedy treatment.

“I followed his advice. I even referred one of my relatives to doctors in various departments such as gastro, surgery, ENT, orthopedics in the same manner,” he claimed.