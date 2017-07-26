Latest News

Man held for plotting to kill hotel proprietor

In April, eight suspected members of Harender alias Heavy’s gang were arrested for allegedly planning to kill the proprietor of Taj Orient Hotel in Agra, following a shootout in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:July 26, 2017 5:35 am
A 67-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers to kill his elder brother since he was jealous of the latter’s business success. Two others have been arrested in the case. In April, eight suspected members of Harender alias Heavy’s gang were arrested for allegedly planning to kill the proprietor of Taj Orient Hotel in Agra, following a shootout in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

“During investigation, it was found that one Chander Shekhar (67) and his close aide Shambhu (39) hatched a plan to kill Shekhar’s elder brother Krishan Kumar Sharma,” said DCP (south) Ishwar Singh. He said a dispute had been brewing between Sharma and Shekhar over partition of the business. This dispute led Shekhar to plot the murder with Shambhu and Vijay Naagar , said the DCP.

