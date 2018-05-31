Man held for ‘molesting’ woman in DTC bus

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman inside a DTC bus and clicking her pictures in Central Delhi area. DCP (Central) M S Randhawa said, “We have arrested the accused, identified as Sadab Khan, and lodged an FIR under sections 354 (molestation), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC at Paharganj police station after we received a complaint from the woman.” The woman, in her complaint, said she was going to her office, around 9 am in a DTC bus. “One of the co-passengers sitting in the rear seat started touching her inappropriately. She initially ignored him, but the accused started didn’t stop and clicked pictures of her from his phone,” a senior police officer said. Police said the woman then raised an alarm. “When she confronted him, he started abusing her. She asked him to deboard from the bus. Another passenger intervened and confronted him,” an official said. Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. “Several photos of the woman were found on his phone,” an officer said.

