Man held for molesting two students in Gurgaon

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Sonipat Police have arrested a man for sexually harassing two college students, on Gurgaon’s MG Road, last week. The accused has been identified as Ravinder, a resident of Delhi who works as a taxi driver.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm on June 16 when the two women — both students at a private university in Sonipat — decided to go to MG Road to buy liquor.

While they were leaving the store, some men began passing lewd comments at them, the women alleged. The women claimed the men started following them. In a bid to avoid further harassment, they boarded an autorickshaw.

“The women alleged that the men followed them to the vehicle, and began groping them once they got inside the auto,” said Rishikant, SHO, Rai police station in Sonipat.

Sonipat Police arrested the accused, with help from Gurgaon Police, after scanning CCTV footage. “Ravinder has also told us the names of some of the other men, and we hope to nab them soon,” said Rishikant.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App